Thousands protest against Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv

Organizers announced that no music will be played from stages during the demonstrations, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Zionist regime of Israel's police closed roads to traffic leading to squares during the day and security measures were taken in the surrounding area.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered on Kaplan Street and chanted "No to dictatorship."

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform, if enacted, would be the most radical change in the system of government in the Israeli regime.

The proposed changes will severely limit the power of the Supreme Court and give the government the power to choose judges and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the attorney general.

But Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, said he received a mandate from millions of voters to carry out judicial reforms.

At least seven settlers were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in an Israeli settlement in East Quds late Friday. In a separate attack, two Israeli settlers were injured Saturday in occupied East Quds.

That was after nine Palestinians were killed Thursday and dozens injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire since the start of the year, according to Palestinian figures.

There were clashes between the protesters with the police in Tel Aviv.

MNA/PR