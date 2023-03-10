Five settlers wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

The suspect shot at pedestrians on Dizengoff Avenue, in the center of the city, before being killed by Isreali regime's forces.

“We evacuated the three with gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition, one seriously wounded, and one lightly wounded,” Magen David Adom director, Eli Bin, told Kan television.

Hamas issued a statement shortly after the incident saying the shooting was in response to the martyring of three Palestinians earlier that day in the occupied West Bank, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The incident follows a series of bloody Israeli regime's raids in the occupied West Bank this week, which saw six Palestinians martyred in Jenin on Wednesday and three other martyrs in Jaba on Thursday.

Local Palestiian media saud that someone who carried out the shooting operation was a 23-year-old Palestinian named Mo'taz al-Khwaja, the son of Sheikh Salah al-Khwaja, one of the leaders of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, who was martyred in the scene.

Mo'taz al-Khawaja was a resident of Nalin town in the northwest of Ramallah and a member of the Hamas movement, who had been held captive by the Israeli Zionist regime twice before.

Hebrew-speaking sources say that there were two people who carried out the shooting operation in the center of Tel Aviv, one of whom was martyred and the other person was arrested, although according to some other sources, the second person managed to escape the scene.

