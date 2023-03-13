  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 13, 2023, 10:50 AM

Palestine Resistance launches missile test in Gaza Strip

Palestine Resistance launches missile test in Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Palestinian Local sources reported on Monday that the Resistance forces have carried out a new missile test in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Resistance carried out the missile tests early Monday in order to strengthen its military power, firing several missiles toward the waters of Gaza.

Meanwhile, local sources reported on Monday that Palestinian Resistance forces have carried out 13 anti-Zionist operations across the West Bank during the past 24 hours.

Resistance fighters, during the past day, confronted the Israeli regime's military forces by firing bullets and throwing explosives at them in different areas of the West Bank, according to the reports.

The Israeli regime's troops attacked areas in the West Bank including Nablus, Ramallah, Al Khalil, and Tulkarm early Monday and detained nearly 20 Palestinians.

MP/5731888/IRN85055433

News Code 198448

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News