Dozens of Palestinians injured in Zionists' attack on Nablus

The Israeli regime's military forces and Zionist settlers launched the attack on the Palestinians' houses in Huwara located in the south of Nablus.

During the raid, Zionists shot at the Palestinians and used tear gas against them, according to the reports.

At least 31 Palestinians were injured during the attack.

On Monday, the Israeli regime's military forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in southern Jericho.

30 people were injured following the clashes which broke out between the Zionists and Resistance forces in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp.

