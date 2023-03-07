  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 7, 2023, 2:00 PM

Dozens of Palestinians injured in Zionists' attack on Nablus

Dozens of Palestinians injured in Zionists' attack on Nablus

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Dozens of Palestinian citizens were wounded after Zionists carried out an attack on Nablus, local sources reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime's military forces and Zionist settlers launched the attack on the Palestinians' houses in Huwara located in the south of Nablus.

During the raid, Zionists shot at the Palestinians and used tear gas against them, according to the reports.

At least 31 Palestinians were injured during the attack.

On Monday, the Israeli regime's military forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in southern Jericho.

30 people were injured following the clashes which broke out between the Zionists and Resistance forces in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp.

MP/5727290

News Code 198208

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News