Iran puts MiG-29 Simulator System into operation

The ceremony was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Abolrahim Mousavi.

Mousavi appreciated the elites of the Army Air Force at Shahid Sattari University for producing this simulator system for MiG-29 fighter jets.

He also attached great importance to the construction and production of such a simulator, which has already been built for other aircraft.

Stating that the MiG-29 electronic warfare training simulator has passed successful tests, Mousavi added that it will definitely be effective in improving the combat capability of the Air Force.

These simulator systems will be delivered to bases that are equipped with MiG-29 fighters in the coming days.

