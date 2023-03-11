Azerbaijan foreign ministry summons Iranian envoy

Issuing a joint statement on Saturday, the Azerbaijani MoD and foreign ministry claimed that a military aircraft belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran made a round-trip flight along the border of the two countries without stopping.

The statement claimed that the flight was made from the direction of the Zangilan area toward the Bileh Savar area.

According to the statement's claim, the aircraft flew between the two countries at a distance of three to five kilometers from the border and in some cases over the border.

Baku also claimed that the aircraft flew for more than half an hour near the retaken area of the Republic of Azerbaijan, calling this act provocative and unfriendly toward the country.

"We would like to remind that last year the Iranian side also conducted large-scale military exercises along the Araz River near the borders of Azerbaijan," the statement added.

The Republic of Azerbaijan, while condemning the alleged action, has demanded a proper explanation from the Iranian side.

The statement added that the Iranian envoy to Baku was summoned to the Azeri foreign ministry over the alleged flight and a corresponding note of protest was presented to him.

In recent times, Azerbaijan has turned to accusing Iran and creating tension in its relations with Iran.

MP/FNA14011220000778