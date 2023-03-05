  1. World
Exchange of fire beween Azerbaijan, Armenia leaves casualties

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the exchange of fire between the Azeri and Armenian sides in the Karabakh region left a number of injuries and casualties.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed it received information about the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Armenia to the Karabakh region through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent has been stationed since the aftermath of the fall 2020 conflict in the region and a January 2021 pact with Baku and Yerevan, according to Anadolu Agency.

“On the morning of March 5, in order to check the received information, an attempt was made to stop and check the vehicles carrying illegal military transports by units of the Azerbaijan Army. Shots were fired from the other side and there were casualties and injuries from both sides as a result of the skirmish,” the statement said.

The Armenian media also accused the Azeri side of sabotage attempts, saying that three Azeri soldier was killed and one wounded in the clashes.

