Mar 5, 2023

West media keep silence over political turmoil in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said on Sunday while the Western media have intensified their anti-Iran campaign, they have kept silence over the political crises in the occupying Israeli regime.

Nasser Kan'ani lambasted the western mainstream media for their intensified campaign against Iran over the recent months while keeping silent over the crises in the Israeli regime.

"Media lies about Iran are nothing new, but their increase in recent months has various reasons," the Iranian spokesman said in a post on his Twitter page.

"A very important reason is that Israel's apartheid regime has long been involved in political turmoil, chaos, street protests and internal crisis. Anyway, Hiding the facts will not help to save the regime from the inevitable destruction fate," he concluded.

