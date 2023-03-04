US envoy terms Zionsit finance minister as stupid

The American Ambassador in Tel Aviv Thomas Nides strongly criticized the statements of the Zionist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who told that he thinks the village of Huwara needs to be erased.

Despite many criticisms against him, Smotrich has not retracted his statements and has not apologized.

"I have been informed that Smotrich will make a trip to Washington this week. If it was up to me, I would have thrown him out of the plane," American Ambassador said in a closed-door meeting with a Zionist official.

Thomas Nides also described Smotrich as stupid.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price called on Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials to "publicly and clearly" disavow Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's comments.

"I want to be very clear about this. These comments were irresponsible. They were repugnant. They were disgusting," Price said.

