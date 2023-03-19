Portugal protesters march in anti-poverty demonstrations

Portugal's biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, which called the protests, is calling for wages and pensions to be raised by at least 10% immediately and wants the government to impose caps on the price of basic foods.

Portugal's economy minister Antonio Costa Silva ruled out on Friday any government intervention to stem soaring food prices, seeing the market as the best price-setting mechanism.

Portuguese inflation slowed to 8.2% in February from 8.4% the previous month. Prices of unprocessed food products, such as fruit and vegetables, surged 20.11%.

A year after Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa won a majority in parliament, he is facing street protests and strikes by teachers, doctors, railway workers, and other professionals, Reuters reported.

MP/PR