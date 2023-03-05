US permits Zionists to sell Arrow3 defense system to Germany

Arab news sources, quoting Zionist media, reported that the permission was given after the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Washington and held a meeting with US president Joe Biden.

The US will also allow several member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to use Arrow 3 missiles as well, according to the reports.

Zionist sources added that the deal will probably be announced during the upcoming visit of the Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Berlin.

Since the US has provided 80% of the cost of this defense system's development, the Zionist regime is obliged to get Washington's approval before selling the system.

