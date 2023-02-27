General warns states backing Israel to threaten Iran security

Maj. Gen. Gholamali Rashid made the remarks in Tehran that backing the Zionist Regime’s measures against Iran is tantamount to jeopardizing the lives of the American soldiers.

No measures of the two enemies of the Iranian nation in the operational, tactical, and technical aspects are hidden from the vision of our intelligence apparatus, he underlined.

Any state that cooperates with the Zionist regime to threaten Iran's national security will pay for its moves, he further noted.

The possible threats of enemies will receive a crushing response from the Islamic Republic, he warned.

TM/IRN85042439