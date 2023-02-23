Decline of Israeli regime definite despite US support

The US, as a strategic ally and the biggest supporter of the Zionist apartheid regime, can continue its permanent support of the regime as well as all-out pressure on some countries to normalize relations with it, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Thursday, adding, "But there will be definitely no change in the internal collapse and inevitable decline of the rootless Israeli regime."

The usurping and criminal regime, which is in danger of collapse, is not worth supporting and investing in, the Iranian senior diplomat said.

While Zionist Foreign Minister Eli Cohen claims that new countries will join the compromise train, former Prime Minister Lapid warns that "Israel will disintegrate from within in 6 months," Kan'ani added.

Supporting Zionists is not only a waste of material capital, he said, adding that it also causes a loss of spiritual credibility and degradation of moral and human status.

The remarks came after Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid warned about the disintegration of the regime during a speech at the parliament on Wednesday, saying, “In six months when the Israeli economy is crushed, in half a year when Israel starts to fall apart, hate will tear its society.”

Lapid made the comments after the Knesset passed in its preliminary reading a bill that could almost completely end court oversight of legislation by enabling the parliament to legislate laws that are preemptively immune to judicial review with a simple majority of 61 of 120 members of the parliament.

