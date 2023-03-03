Tehran blasts West interventions over suspected poisonings

Nasser Kan'an reacted to the interventions of the western countries regarding the issue of suspected poisonings of schoolgirls in Iran.

Pursuing the issue as quickly as possible, providing documented and continuous information about its results in order to alleviate the concerns of the families, and holding accountable the perpetrators are one of the immediate priorities of the Iranian government, he said.

The responsible agencies are seriously and carefully investigating and completing the investigations, he added.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate in pursuing the causes of this suspicious incident, he noted.

At the same time, he advised some countries to stop continuing their interventionist political positions and warned against the abuse of human subjects to achieve political goals.

Some countries have a long list of gross violations of the Iranian nation's human rights in their black record, he said, adding that it is better for the authorities of these countries to stop making dramatic and interventionist statements in this regard.

Also, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Friday that the interventionist reaction of some western authorities to the issue of the suspected poisoning of dear Iranian school girls is the continuation of the enemy's combined war

The relevant bodies of the country are following up on the issue seriously, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that the great nation of Iran knows crocodile tears very well!

