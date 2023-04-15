Iran Freestyle team ranks 3rd in Asia

Rahman Amouzad defeated his Mongolian opponent 3-1 in the 65 kg weight category and won the gold medal, while Alireza Karimi lost the game against his Kazakh opponent 4-1 in the 86 kg weight category and received the silver medal.

Yasin Rezaei, Amir-Hossein Kavoosi, and Mojtaba Goleij gained the bronze medals for Iran in 61 kg, 79kg, and 97kg respectively.

The 36th Asian Championship of freestyle wrestling competition was held on April 13 and 14 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan stood first and Japan won the vice-championship title.

