Iran finishes runner-up at 2023 Zagreb Open

The US secured the team championship with 174 points. Iran came in second with 140 points, and Azerbaijan racked up 135 points for third, Tehran Times reported.

In the two days, the Iranian six-member team won four gold and two silver medals.

Reza Atri (61kg), Ali Savadkouhi (79kg), Hassan Yazdani (86kg) and Amirhossein Zare won four gold medals.

Yunes Emami in the 74kg and Amirali Azarpira in the 97kg seized two silver medals.

The 2023 Grand Prix Zagreb Open in Zagreb, Croatia began on Feb.1 and will run until Feb. 5.

It’s the first of the ranking series of United World Wrestling in 2023.

MNA