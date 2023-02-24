Lake Urmia project proves environment matters much to gov.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in West Azarbaijan province on Friday to inaugurate the water transfer project from Kani Sib Dam in Naqadeh to Lake Urmia.

According to the official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Raeisi officially inaugurated the water transfer system to Lake Urmia on Friday morning at the same time as the birthday of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

This system, including 35.7 kilometers of tunnels and 11 kilometers of canals, transfers 300 million cubic meters of water annually in the first phase and 600 million cubic meters in the second phase from the Sib Mineral Dam to Naqadeh Plain and the catchment area of Lake Urmia.

The process of building this system started in 2015, but due to the lack of allocation of resources, the project was not completed until after the visit of Ayatollah Raeisi to West Azarbaijan, the completion of this project was put on the agenda.

The water transfer system to Lake Urmia is also the largest environmental project in the West Asia region, which was put into operation today in the presence of the President".

The opening of this system will be the beginning of helping to restore Lake Urmia.

Delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the water project, Raeisi congratulated the IRGC on the Day of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards during the opening ceremony of the water transfer system to Urmia Lake before noon on Friday, congratulating on the blessed days of the month of Sha'ban and stated, "West Azerbaijan Province and the border areas of our country have witnessed the sacrifices of the Guards, Basij, Army and all the armed and security forces and the people to ensure security."

The President added, "The fact that we are gathering here today and inaugurating a beneficial plan for the region and for the entire country is due to the efforts and sacrifices of those who have worked for years to ensure and stabilize the security of the region, and we should appreciate these efforts."

Stating that another important point in the region is the exemplary unity and cohesion that we are witnessing today in the region between religions and different groups of the people, Raeisi said, "The enemy does not want us to gather together here in complete security, with unity and cohesion, and celebrate the inauguration of a national environmental plan."

Emphasizing that these achievements should be respected, the President stated, "The project that was inaugurated today is a national project that, although it was built in Urmia, its interests are not only related to this province and East Azarbaijan, but also related to the region and the entire country and it shows the importance that the Islamic Republic and the Popular Administration attach to the life of Lake Urmia and the protection of the environment."

Ayatollah Raeisi described the opening of the water transfer system to Lake Urmia as a manifestation of collective effort and unity and national unity, and with gratitude to all those involved in the implementation of this project.

The President added, "We should appreciate all those who sacrificed themselves to defend the security, interests and freedom of the people, as well as those who tried to implement this plan all these years." Raeisi said, "The implementation of this project was one of the serious demands of the people of West and East Azerbaijan provinces, which has been put into operation today thanks to God and the efforts of the workers and others involved, as well as the efforts of the forces who were working to ensure security yesterday and are working in the construction camps for the development of the country today."

