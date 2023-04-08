Terrorist MKO member detained on arrival in Iran

A security source with the knowledge of the matter told Iranian media that a member of the MKO terrorist group was arrested in the past days while trying to enter the country.

The source, without mentioning the name of the arrested element and the details of his arrest, "The person is a former member of the Mufaqeen (MKO) and entered Iran from Albania." Albania's capital harbors MKO on behalf of the Western countries.

The MKO terrorist group is responsible for causing the largest part of the 17,000-plus fatalities that have resulted from acts of terror since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

MNA/IRN85077331