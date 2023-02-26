Iran faces propaganda war in developing nuclear program

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks addressing a conference on nuclear technology at Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University on Sunday.

Iran has freed itself from being dominated and when it does not accept domination, the enemies keep creating problems, the official said.

He referred to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists and attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as measures taken by the enemies to impede the progress of Iran’s nuclear technology.

"We are currently facing propaganda warfare in the nuclear field inside and outside the country, and in this regard, they are always trying to block our progress through waging Iranophobia," Eslami said.

The Iranian nuclear chief noted that the country plans in the first step to secure a 20% share of the Iranian energy basket from nuclear electricity.

TM/IRN85041426