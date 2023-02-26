Iran planning on exporting nuclear technological products

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of the Iran 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference on Sunday.

Saying that several goals and plans have been set in the nuclear industry, Eslami called for the convergence of the universities and the AEOI in order to develop resources in the nuclear field.

Noting that research opportunities and activities have been developed in Iran, Iran's nuclear chief stressed that the country is now exporting radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear equipment.

We are trying to export technological products in the nuclear field to other countries in addition to meeting domestic needs, he added.

Iran's 29th Nuclear National Conference, the largest scientific and technological event of the country's nuclear industry, was held at Shahid Beheshti University.

Shahid Beheshti University hosted the event in cooperation with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) the Research Institute of Nuclear Sciences and Technologies, and Iran's Advanced Technologies Company.

MP/TSN2859220