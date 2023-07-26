  1. Politics
AEOI chief:

Iran sent docs about two remaining sites to IAEA

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) says Iran has given documents about to remaining sites to the International Atomic Energy Agency (AEOI), expressing readiness to send more if needed.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"Iran and the Agency have continuous and stable interaction. Our relations with the agency are based on the March statement with [IAEA chief Rafael] Grossi based on safeguards and NPT," Eslami added.

Earlier on May 30, the AEOI announced that during the recent technical negotiations between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the case of one of the sites that had been brought up by the IAEA (the alleged Abadeh site) was resolved. As such, the second case of alleged sites by the agency was closed.

