Fire took place at Russian oil depot in Tuapse

On the night of February 28, local residents heard two explosions a few seconds apart near the oil depot, mil.in.ua reported.

It is reported that a fire broke out around 2 a.m.

According to local rescue services, the message about the emergency was received at 02:15 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by 3 a.m.

Russian Telegram channels report that the oil depot was allegedly attacked by unknown drones that fell near the oil storage facility and exploded.

Also, a video published by eyewitnesses allegedly features the area of the oil depot in Tuapse, which might testify to the work of the Russian anti-aircraft defense against aircraft over the city.

It is reported that as a result of the fire, the boiler room was damaged, and two one-and-a-half-meter-deep holes were discovered next to the building.

No casualties were reported as a result of this incident.

The Russian ministry of defence has stated that it foiled two attempted Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil using drones overnight. It said, “28 February, at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack civilian infrastructure in the Krasnodar territory and the Republic of Adygea.”

