Iran pursuing active neutrality in Ukraine war

Tehran calls for the immediate end to the war through peaceful negotiations and diplomatic solutions, said Hassan Ghashghavi, who was invited by Head of Centre for National Defence Studies (CESEDEN) Lieutenant General Francisco de Paula Bisbal Pons to participate in a meeting with commanders and officers of the center.

During the meeting, he elaborated on some topics such as Iran's nuclear program, its regional influence, relations with Saudi Arabia, developments in Syria and Yemen, as well as the war in Ukraine from the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stating that the enrichment of uranium is much cheaper than fossil fuel powerplants, he said that the West neglected their commitments under the previous agreements in particular in constructing nuclear powerplants and supplying Iran, and failed to provide Tehran with legal assurances for supplying fuel for powerplants and research reactors, which are the main reasons behind the country's decision to go after the enrichment program.

