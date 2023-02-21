  1. Politics
Iran army navy commander meets with Oman SAF chief

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iran army navy commander met and held talks with Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF).

During the meeting on Tuesday, the Omani and Iranian officials discussed several military matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed various areas of mutual cooperation.

Earlier on Sunday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian army Navy traveled to Oman and held a meeting with the commander of the Omani navy.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani arrived in Muscat on Sunday afternoon and was received by Rear Admiral Saif Nasser al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). 

