'Days of Ignorance' will be screened in the documentary section of the RapidLion - The South African International Film Festival on March 7, 2023.

In his 19-minute documentary, Abolfazl Tajik takes the audience to the lonely world of the 84-year-old Mohammad Ali who is the last survivor of rural felt-maker from Neyshabour city.

The documentary narrates his daily struggles to live and keep the felt-making occupation alive.

