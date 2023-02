Winners of 41st FIFF international section announced

The winners are as follows:

Resistance Award:

– Best Film Award: “Strange”, Directed by Mohammad Hossein Latifi

– Crystal Symorgh for Best Film: “Mud Room”, Directed by Mohammad Asgari

Interfaith Award:

– Best Film Award: “Hook”, Directed by Hossein Rigi

Eastern Vista (Films from Asian-Islamic Countries):

Crystal Symorgh for Best Artistic Achievement: Sobhan Rakhshani

Crystal Symorgh for Best Script: “God’s Gift”, Directed by Asel Zhuraeva (Kyrgyzstan)

Crystal Symorgh for Best Director: “HARHUU”, Directed by Buyan Khishig (China)

Special Jury Award: “The Sage”, Directed by Basil Alkhatib (Syria)

Crystal Symorgh for Best Film: “Harvest Moon”, Directed by Amarsalkhan Baljinnyam (Mongolia)

International Competition Section (Cinema Salvation):

– Crystal Symorgh for Best Artistic Achievement: “Fairytale” Alexander Sokurov (Russia)

– Crystal Symorgh for Best Script: “Don’t Bury Me Without Ivan”, Directed by: Liubov Borisova (Russia)

– Crystal Symorgh for Best Director: “Shivamma”, Directed by Jai Shankar (India)

– Special Jury Award: “Cold Sigh”, Directed by Nahid Azizi

– Crystal Symorgh for Best Film: “The Winter Within”, Directed by Aamir Bashir (India-France-Qatar)

