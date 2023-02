Winners of 41st FIFF national section announced

The jury of the 41st Fajr International Film Festival comprised of Parviz Sheikh Tadi, Majid Esmaeili, Ebrahim Hatami Kia, Parviz Mohammad Razavi, Mohammad Taqi Fahim, Masoud Naqashzadeh and Mohammad Reza Sharifinia announced winners on Saturday as follows:

Best National Film (Qasem Soleimani Special Award):

–Mohammad Hossein Latifi for “Strange”

Special Award of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance:

–Crystal Symorgh of Goharshad: Leili Aaj for “Colonel Soraya”

Best Visual Effects:

–Crystal Symorgh: Hassan Izadi for “Bawardeh Flowers”

–Diploma of Honor: Amir Valadkhani for “Strange”

Best Special Effects:

–Crystal Symorgh: Hamid Rasoulian for “Strange”

Best Make–up Artist:

–Crystal Symorgh: Shahram Khalaj for “Mud Room”, “Strange”, “Number 10”

Best Set Designer:

–Crystal Symorgh: Mohammad Reza Shojaei for “Number 10” and “Strange”

Best Costume Designer:

–Crystal Symorgh: Sara Samiei for “My Name Is Love”

Best Sound Recorder:

–Crystal Symorgh: Amir Nobakht, Alireza Alavian for “My Name Is Love”

Best Editor:

–Crystal Symorgh: Meysam Molaei for “May you Cry” and “Mud Room”

Best Cinematography:

–Crystal Symorgh: Alireza Zarrin Dast for “Metropole Cinema”

Best Film Score:

–Crystal Symorgh: Masoud Sekhavat Doust for “Fragrant”, “Number 10”

Best Short Fiction Film:

–Crystal Symorgh: Mohammad Soraya, Director and Producer of “Berno”

Best Full-Length Documentary:

–Crystal Symorgh: Farshad Afshin Pour, Producer and Director of “Wilde Life of Zagros”

Publicity Materials

Best Poster:

–Crystal Symorgh: Mohammad Rouh-ol Amini for “Beiro”

Best Trailer:

–Crystal Symorgh: Kioumars Beik Zand for “TT”

Best Screenplay:

–Crystal Symorgh: Babak Khajeh Pasha for “In the Arms of the Tree”

First Film Director:

–Crystal Symorgh: Mohammad Asgari for “Mud Room”

–Diploma of Honor: Leili Aaj for “Colonel Soraya”

– Diploma of Honor: Babak Khajeh Pasha for “In the Arms of the Tree”

Best Leading Actress:

–Crystal Simorgh: “Pardis Pourabedini” for “Strange”

Best Supporting Actress:

–Crystal Simorgh: Sara Hatami for “Leather Coat”

Best Leading Actor:

– Crystal Simorgh: Majid Salehi for “Number 10”

– Crystal Simorgh: Ali Nasirian for “Seven Orange Blossoms”

Best Supporting Actor:

–Crystal Simorgh: Sajad Babaei for “Maestro”

–Diploma of Honor: Houman Barqnavard for “Metropole Cinema”

–Diploma of Honor: Pejman Jamshidi for “My Name Is Love”

–Diploma of Honor: Farhad Qaemian for “Strange”

Best Animation:

–Crystal Simorgh: “Smart Kid”, Produced by Hamed Jafari

Best Director:

–Crystal Simorgh: Mohammad Ali Bashe Ahangar for “Metropole Cinema”

Special Jury Award:

–Crystal Simorgh: “Mud Room, Produced by Davoud Sabouri

Best Film:

–Crystal Simorgh: “Metropole Cinema”, Produced by Seyyed Hamed Hosseini

Special Award of FIFF Director:

–Saeed Sa’adi for “Bawarde Flowers”

Tehran Mayor’s Arman Award:

–Mud Room, Produced by Davoud Sabouri

