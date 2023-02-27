5.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Malatya

The quake took place at a depth of 6.96 kilometers (4.32 miles) at 12:04 p.m. local time (0904GMT), centered in the Yeşilyurt district of the city, Daily Sabah reported.

One person was killed, 69 were injured in the Monday earthquake, local media have reported citing authorities.

The earthquake comes as Turkey grapples with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes that devastated the region, centered in southern Kahramanmaraş province, that left over 44,000 people dead.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes along with Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

The video footages show the moment when the quake strikes on Monday:

MNA/PR