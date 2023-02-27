  1. World
Feb 27, 2023, 2:20 PM

5.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Malatya

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Türkiye's Malatya province on Monday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, according to local media.

The quake took place at a depth of 6.96 kilometers (4.32 miles) at 12:04 p.m. local time (0904GMT), centered in the Yeşilyurt district of the city, Daily Sabah reported.

One person was killed, 69 were injured in the Monday earthquake, local media have reported citing authorities.

The earthquake comes as Turkey grapples with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes that devastated the region, centered in southern Kahramanmaraş province, that left over 44,000 people dead.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes along with Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

The video footages show the moment when the quake strikes on Monday:

