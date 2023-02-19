Cavusoglu thanks Iran for assisting Turkish quake-hit people

During his visit to one of the camps for displaced people in Adıyaman city, the Turkish Foreign Minister visited the field hospital of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in this area.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was briefed about the activities and services of this hospital to the people affected by the earthquake in the Adıyaman Province in southeastern Turkey.

Dr. Habib Sadr, head of the Health and Medical Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, gave explanations about the activities of this hospital.

Cavusoglu also appreciated Iran's assistance to the quake-hit people of Turkey and wished health and success to the government and the people of Iran.

Twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, more than 46,000 people have died and more than 84,000 buildings have either been severely damaged, need urgent demolition, or collapsed, according to officials.

The death toll in Turkey stands at 40,642 from the quake while neighboring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths, a figure that has not changed for several days.

