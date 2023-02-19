Saudi FM stresses need for dialogue with Damascus

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud made the remarks at the Munich security forum.

He said that Arab countries need to reconsider the approach to dealing with Syria.

Arab states have yet to take a new common approach, he further noted.

The media has covered that part of the Saudi foreign minister's remarks that is about the humanitarian aspect of resolving the Syrian crisis.

For instance, Reuters quoted Saudi Arabia's foreign minister as saying that consensus was building in the Arab world that isolating Syria was not working and that dialogue with Damascus was needed "at some point" to at least address humanitarian issues, including a return of refugees.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that not only in the Persian Gulf states but also in the entire Arab world, there is a consensus that the situation in Syria should not continue in the same way.

