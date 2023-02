Iran’s athletes could claim one gold, one silver, and seven bronze on the second day of the event.

So far, the Iranian contenders have grabbed two gold, three silver, and 12 bronze medals at the competitions.

The Karate1 2023 Youth League is run from February 23 to 26 in Fujairah (UAE).

The Karate1 Youth League is a series of competitions held under the auspices of the International Karate Federation.

Over 1100 athletes from 67 countries take part in the competition.

AMK/5718199