G7 leaders say ready to strengthen anti-Russian sanctions

"We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the unprecedented and coordinated sanctions and other economic measures the G7 and partner countries have taken to date to further counter Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal aggression," the statement reads, TASS reported.

"We remain committed to presenting a united front through the imposition of new coordinated economic actions against Russia in the days and weeks ahead."

Apart from that, the leaders promised to implement the existing sanctions and take measures to prevent "Russia from finding new ways to acquire advanced materials, technology, and military and industrial equipment from our jurisdictions that it can use to develop its industrial sectors and further its violations of international law."

The Group of Seven also regrets Russia’s decision to suspend participation in New START.

"We deeply regret Russia’s decision to suspend the implementation of the new START treaty," the document reads.

The Group of Seven warned Russia against the use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons.

"We reiterate that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable, and any use of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the statement says.

MNA/PR