New EU sanctions package blacklists 121 Russian entities

The Netherlands welcomes the EU’s 10th sanctions package against Russia that includes a ban on exports and blacklists 121 individuals and legal entities,Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote on Twitter, according to RT.

According to the minister, the Netherlands was working on adding to the sanctions list “persons responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children.”

Earlier, the European Union agreed on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has also announced that the European Union, as part of the tenth package, has blacklisted seven Iranian companies that are allegedly linked to Russian countries.

The new EU sanctions came on the anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war.

Iran has strongly denied any deliveries of drones to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has called for an end to the conflict through political means.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

