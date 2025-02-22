  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2025, 3:15 PM

Iran FM spokesman comments on upcoming Lavrov's visit

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has commented about the upcoming visit to Tehran by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov was said earlier on Saturday that he would visit Tehran next Tuesday for a one-day visit. 

Media reports said earlier today that the top Russian diplomat is set to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart about the Syrian case.

According to Esmail Baghaei, the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

