Shamkhani held very important talks in a foreign country

The twitter page of the media close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)-Nounews has said that Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has held important negotiations in a foreign country over the past few days.

"Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has been busy with very important talks in a foreign country for the past few days. The imminent announcement of the results of these negotiations will bring considerable changes," the Nournews Twitter has said in a post on Friday.

