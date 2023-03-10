Shamkhani held very important talks in a foreign country

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The top Iranian security official Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani is said to have held very important talks in a foreign country results of which will yield significant developments.

The twitter page of the media close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)-Nounews has said that Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has held important negotiations in a foreign country over the past few days.

"Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has been busy with very important talks in a foreign country for the past few days. The imminent announcement of the results of these negotiations will bring considerable changes," the Nournews Twitter has said in a post on Friday.

