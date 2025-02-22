  1. Politics
Iran’s envoy congratulates Saudi Arabia on founding day

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on its founding day.

Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati has extended his congratulations to the kingdom on the occasion of its founding day.

In a message carried by Okaz, an Arabic daily newspaper in Saudi Arabia, Enayati congratulated Saudi Arabia and pointed out that February was a month of celebrations for both nations.

He noted that while Iran commemorates the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in February, Saudi Arabia celebrates the founding of its first state.

“Just as the Saudi brothers congratulated us, we also congratulate them on this blessed day,” Enayati said.

The Saudi Founding Day, observed on February 22, commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Muhammad bin Saud.

The exchange of congratulations comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, following the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2023.

