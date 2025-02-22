People in Ireland, Brazil pay tribute to martyr Nasrallah

Human rights activist from Ireland Tara O'Grady said, “I came to Beirut to attend the funeral ceremony of former Hezbollah Chief Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We have stood by the people of Palestine, Gaza, the Lebanese and Yemenis who have fought bravely in this war against the superpowers and the Zionists.”

Thiago De Ávila a Social Activist from Brazil said, “I am very happy to be here and I respect one of the greatest figures in this region and in the history of the struggle against imperialism.”

Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024, in an Israeli airstrike that used American-made bunker buster bombs. His tragic assassination triggered an outpouring of condolences on social media, underscoring his influence beyond Lebanon.

Israeli jets targeted six residential buildings in the Dahiyeh district of southern Beirut, causing widespread destruction. Five months later, the Lebanese capital is witnessing an influx of supporters carrying Hezbollah flags and images of Nasrallah as they gather to pay their respects.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah during the 2006 war with Israel, was a central figure in the resistance group’s armed resistance. His supporters from across the region have traveled to Beirut to honor his legacy.

