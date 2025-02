In the second phase of the Great Prophet 19 exercise, the drone unit of the IRGC Ground Force unveiled new drones, including the "Ra'ad 1," "Ra'ad 2," and "Ra'ad 3."

The Ra'ad family drones are destructive drones that strike designated targets with precision.

A vehicle carrying six Ra'ad family drones was also unveiled on the sidelines of this exercise.

The second phase of the Great Prophet 19 exercise took place on Wednesday in Southwestern Iran.

