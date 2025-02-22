Russian foreign minister to visit Iran this week

The Russian Foreign Minister will travel to Tehran on Tuesday.
TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran this week.
The Russian Foreign Minister will travel to Tehran on Tuesday.
The top Russian diplomat is set to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart about the Syrian case.
MP/SNN channel
