  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2025, 12:49 PM

Russian foreign minister to visit Iran this week

Russian foreign minister to visit Iran this week

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran this week.

The Russian Foreign Minister will travel to Tehran on Tuesday.

The top Russian diplomat is set to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart about the Syrian case.

MP/SNN channel

News ID 228708

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News