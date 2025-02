Earlier on Saturday, media sources reported tha an explosion at the headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation in Chabahar.

The sources reported that the explosion, which seems to be a sabotage act, was carried out without targeting civilians.

Initial reports indicate that before the explosion, the employees had left the site, and after that, a sound bomb or a similar kind of explosive detonated in the area.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

MNA/