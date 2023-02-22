Death toll from Brazil downpours rises to 46

Massive rainfalls over the weekend have caused landslides and flooding in coastal towns in the southeast of the country. Almost 2,500 people are still displaced or homeless, the Sao Paulo state government said in a statement, adding that rescue work is ongoing.

The city of Sao Sebastiao bore the brunt of the human toll, with 45 of the reported deaths, Reuters reported.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva flew over the city alongside cabinet ministers on Monday, pledging to rebuild the town of some 91,000 people by constructing new houses in safer places.

More rain is forecast for the city in the coming days. The Sao Sebastiao government said that by Friday another 200 millimeters (nearly 8 inches) of rain are expected to hit the region and warned of further risks of landslides and flooding.

Since the weekend, the coastal area of the country's wealthiest state was hit by more than 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) of rain, which the government said was the highest cumulative figure ever in Brazil.

