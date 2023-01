A total of 1,281 houses have been damaged, 369 of them were completely destroyed, Sputnik reported.

More than 50 cities have experienced power cut, the source said, adding that over 200 roads and 50 bridges have been damaged as a result of the floods.

A total of 217 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 112,600 people, according to local officials.

AMK/PR