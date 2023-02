Foolad FC from Iran played Al-Faisaly from Saudi Arabia at the AFC Champions League Playoffs 1/8 Finals 2023 on Monday.

Led by Iranian coach Javad Nekounam, Foolad beat the Saudi club 1-0 on Monday in the AFC Champions League 2022.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match for Foolad in 64th minute.

The match was held at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar's Doha.

Foolad currently stands in ninth place in the table of Iran Professional League (IPL).

