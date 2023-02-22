Foolad’s striker in Team of the Round

Foolad of Iran defeated Al-Faisaly FC of Saudi Arabia 1-0 on February 20 to qualify for the quarter-final at the ongoing edition of Asia's premier tournament.

Foolad Khuzestan beat Al-Faisaly in the round of 16 during AFC Champions League at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match for Foolad in the 64th minute.

Foold will play Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the 2022 AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

The only Iranian team in the current season will meet the Riyadh-based team in Doha’s Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

