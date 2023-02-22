  1. Sports
Feb 22, 2023, 7:00 PM

AFC Champions League:

Foolad’s striker in Team of the Round

Foolad’s striker in Team of the Round

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Sasan Ansari has been selected for Team of the Round in AFC Champions League.

Foolad of Iran defeated Al-Faisaly FC of Saudi Arabia  1-0 on February 20 to qualify for the quarter-final at the ongoing edition of Asia's premier tournament.

Foolad Khuzestan beat Al-Faisaly in the round of 16 during AFC Champions League at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match for Foolad in the 64th minute.

Foolad’s striker in Team of the Round

Foold will play Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the 2022 AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

The only Iranian team in the current season will meet the Riyadh-based team in Doha’s Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

AMK/5715330

News Code 197684

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News