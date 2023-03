TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Sepahan football team defeated Persepolis 1-0 on Matchweek 23 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Mohammad Karimi scored the only goal of the match in the 94th minute.

With the win, Sepahan-e Esfhan are now at a clear lead of the IPL table with 4 points, followed by Persepolis and Esteghlal-e Tehran.