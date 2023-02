The Spanish coach will lead Foolad FC until the end of the season for in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The move comes after that the former manager Javad Nekounam stepped down from his position last week.

Benavente started his coaching career in Spanish club UDA Gramenet in 1998.

Foolad sit ninth in the table, 18 points behind top-flight Sepahan.

