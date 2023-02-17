Iran rejects UK daily’s ‘baseless’, ‘fabricated’ accusations

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mehdi Hosseini Matin rejected the comments, made by two UK parliamentarians, Stephen Crabb and Steve McCabe, who are chairmen of Friends of Israel parliamentary groups in the Conservative and Labour parties, respectively.

Titled “Iranian terror is a clear and present danger to the UK,” the article was published online by The Telegraph on February 12, leveling accusations, particularly against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The article is “full of false, baseless & fabricated accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hosseini Matin wrote.

The IRGC was “the only organization that fought against terrorism in the region; in circumstances that the danger was so close to Europe and no one dared to stand against it,” the envoy said, stressing, “The IRGC still is the main fighter in combating terrorism in the region.”

The authors had called for blacklisting the IRGC amid efforts by the US and Israeli lobbies to proscribe the official Iranian military force as a “terrorist organization.”

Early in February, The Times reported that the UK government had stopped plans to blacklist the IRGC, citing the Foreign Office’s fears that the move would block the communications channels with Iran.

Citing sources in the government, the report said there are also concerns about how to blacklist the IRGC because, unlike other proscribed bodies, the Iranian force is an official government agency.

Less than two weeks earlier, the European Union also opted not to blacklist IRGC, despite calls to do so from the European Parliament.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on January 23 that the block could not list the IRGC as a “terrorist” entity without an EU court decision.

Tehran, meanwhile, strongly slammed the efforts, noting that the IRGC is an official government body of the Islamic Republic of Iran and hence such a move is in contravention of international laws and principles.

Iranian officials also stress that if it was not for the efforts of the IRGC forces in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq, Europe would not have its current security.

Elsewhere, the Iranian diplomat rejected the accusations of Iran’s drone delivery to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

“On the accusation of selling Drones to Russia, Iran has asked time & again from Ukrainians to bring their evidence in a direct negotiation format in a third country and still stands for that. But no answer comes from the Ukrainians,” he stressed.

“Iran is not a means for Ukraine for [drawing] more support from allies,” the envoy stressed.

Both Tehran and Moscow have consistently denied the accusations, with Iranian officials saying that Kyiv has so far failed to provide any evidence for its claim.

MP/PressTV