British foreign secretary summons Iranian charge d’affaires

ّoreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat to London on Monday over alleged threats against anti-Iranian media based in the European country.

The Iranian charge d’affaires Mehdi Hosseini Matin was called to the Foreign Office to receive the UK's frank warning, the media reported.

Meanwhile, the British government announced new sanctions against Iran, targeting three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two regional governors, an update to a British government website showed on Monday.

Those added to the sanctions list were subject to an asset freeze and travel ban, the statement said.

The move in a coordinated move with the EU which imposed sanctions on two organizations and 32 Iranians on Monday in continuation of its intervention in Iranian internal affairs.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last summer, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady, Mahsa Amini, while in Iran's police custody.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

MNA