China supports Iran efforts to protect national sovereignty

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with the Head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchao in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian considered the fruitful consultations and agreements made between the presidents of the two countries in Beijing as drawing a new horizon for the relations between the two countries and called for double use of the capacity of the political institutions of the two countries to strengthen mutual understanding and trust.

Referring to the vast capacities of cultural cooperation between Iran and China, the top Iranian diplomat considered the cultural richness and international prestige of Iranian cinema as a unique opportunity in this regard and expressed hope that Iranian films will quickly enter the Chinese market.

Liu Jiancho, for his part, extended felicitations over the 44th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and considered Tehran-Beijing strategic relations to be influential on regional developments.

Saying that the world is moving towards multi-polarity, the Chinese officials stated that the West still does not want to end its hegemony and insists on preventing the development of other nations, including China and Iran.

MP/5711489