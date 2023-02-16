Xi Jinping accepts Raeisi’s invitation to visit Iran

"President Raeisi invited President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Iran. President Xi Jinping gladly accepted the invitation and expressed his readiness to visit Iran at a convenient time," China Central Television quoted the statement as saying.

The two leaders stressed in the joint statement their willingness to maintain close relations and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the PRC and Iran. The parties agreed to develop cooperation in politics, security, the economy, culture and education. Beijing and Tehran reaffirmed their commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Tehran on Thursday morning after his china visit.

At the head of a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in the Chinese capital early on Tuesday to pay a three-day visit there upon an invitation by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

MNA/PR